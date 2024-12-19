Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Honors RSS Legacy at Hedgewar Memorial

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited the RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar's memorial, highlighting the Sangh Parivar's contribution to nation-building. Leaders of Shiv Sena and BJP paid their respects while emphasizing shared ideologies. The visit energized attendees, marking RSS's historical impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:43 IST
Eknath Shinde Honors RSS Legacy at Hedgewar Memorial
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde honored RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar's legacy at the memorial in Nagpur, stressing the indispensable contribution of the Sangh Parivar to nation-building.

Speaking after the event, Shinde reiterated the ideological alignment between Shiv Sena and the Sangh, emphasizing the teachings of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

Noteworthy attendees included Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar was notably absent. The visit coincides with the winter session of the state legislature, highlighting the significance of RSS teachings in contemporary politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

