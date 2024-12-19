Eknath Shinde Honors RSS Legacy at Hedgewar Memorial

On Thursday, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde honored RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar's legacy at the memorial in Nagpur, stressing the indispensable contribution of the Sangh Parivar to nation-building.

Speaking after the event, Shinde reiterated the ideological alignment between Shiv Sena and the Sangh, emphasizing the teachings of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

Noteworthy attendees included Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar was notably absent. The visit coincides with the winter session of the state legislature, highlighting the significance of RSS teachings in contemporary politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)