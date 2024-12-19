Left Menu

Scuffle in Parliament: Allegations Fly as MPs Clash in House Entry

Three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, approached the police to file a complaint after a scuffle between opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament. The incident led to injuries, with accusations against Rahul Gandhi of pushing an MP, which he denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:34 IST
Scuffle in Parliament: Allegations Fly as MPs Clash in House Entry
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo Courtesy:pib.gov.in) Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic escalation of tensions in Parliament, three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, have filed a police complaint following a scuffle at the House entry.

The altercation, which erupted over alleged insults to B R Ambedkar, left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing Sarangi, a claim strongly refuted by the Congress leader.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reported that BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also hurt, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally check on the injured MPs' well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

