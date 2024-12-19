Restoration Talks: J&K CM Meets Union Home Minister

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss crucial issues, primarily focusing on the early restoration of statehood to the region, officials confirmed.

This marks Abdullah's second interaction with Shah since he assumed the role of J&K's chief minister, following the territory's reorganisation from its previous statehood in 2019.

Alongside statehood discussions, Abdullah is also seeking clarity on governance powers through the Transaction of Business Rules, aiming to navigate the challenges of his new administrative role.

