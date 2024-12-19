Left Menu

Restoration Talks: J&K CM Meets Union Home Minister

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to discuss key issues, particularly the restoration of statehood. Abdullah, the first CM of the Union Territory post-reorganisation, seeks clarity on governance powers and a timeline for restoring statehood amid several UT-related challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:45 IST
Omar Abdullah Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss crucial issues, primarily focusing on the early restoration of statehood to the region, officials confirmed.

This marks Abdullah's second interaction with Shah since he assumed the role of J&K's chief minister, following the territory's reorganisation from its previous statehood in 2019.

Alongside statehood discussions, Abdullah is also seeking clarity on governance powers through the Transaction of Business Rules, aiming to navigate the challenges of his new administrative role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

