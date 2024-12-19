BJP MPs' Injuries Spark Tensions in Parliament Scuffle

On Thursday, a controversy erupted in Parliament as BJP's Lok Sabha MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustained injuries during a scuffle with Congress members. The commotion took place at Parliament House, where tensions flared between opposing party members. Phangon Konyak, a Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland, expressed discomfort at the proximity of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, whom she accused of shouting in an unbecoming manner for a leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to both Sarangi and Rajput to check on their well-being after the incident. Sarangi, an MP from Balasore, Odisha, has had a notable career, was elected as a Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly twice, and later rose to national prominence. Mukesh Rajput, a three-time MP from Farrukhabad, is recognized as a prominent Lodh leader in Uttar Pradesh.

Phangon Konyak made history as the first Naga woman to preside over the Rajya Sabha, being nominated to the panel of Vice Chairpersons in 2022. As the first woman elected to the Rajya Sabha from Nagaland, her achievements mark a significant moment in political representation for the state. This incident brings to light the challenges faced by MPs in maintaining decorum under heated circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)