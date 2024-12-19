Parliamentary Showdown: Allegations of Misconduct Spark Debate
Nagaland BJP MP S Phangnon Konyak accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of inappropriate conduct during a Parliament protest, causing discomfort and alleging physical intimidation. The BJP cited injuries to other MPs and demanded an apology from the Congress, which disputed the charges, highlighting a division between rival political camps over the incident.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama as BJP MP from Nagaland, S Phangnon Konyak, accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of inappropriate behavior during a protest. Konyak alleged that Gandhi shouted at her, making her extremely uncomfortable.
Konyak communicated her grievances to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, urging him to look into the matter. In response, BJP leaders slammed Gandhi, accusing him of physical aggression against party members, while Congress denied these accusations.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP president JP Nadda criticized Gandhi's conduct, dubbing it an act of 'physical and mental harassment.' Meanwhile, DMK member Tiruchi Siva refuted these claims. The incident continues to ignite political tensions and debates on conduct within parliamentary grounds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Rahul Gandhi
- Parliament
- allegations
- protest
- misconduct
- Nagaland
- MP
- Konyak
- controversy
ALSO READ
Democracy in Turmoil: Georgia's Protest for EU Accession
Pakistan's Information Minister Challenges PTI's Protest Claims
Opposition Unites: Protests Erupt in Parliament Over Adani Indictment
Walkout Drama: Opposition Protests Farmers' Plight in Rajya Sabha
Protests and Prohibitions: Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Sambhal Visit