Parliamentary Showdown: Allegations of Misconduct Spark Debate

The Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama as BJP MP from Nagaland, S Phangnon Konyak, accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of inappropriate behavior during a protest. Konyak alleged that Gandhi shouted at her, making her extremely uncomfortable.

Konyak communicated her grievances to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, urging him to look into the matter. In response, BJP leaders slammed Gandhi, accusing him of physical aggression against party members, while Congress denied these accusations.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP president JP Nadda criticized Gandhi's conduct, dubbing it an act of 'physical and mental harassment.' Meanwhile, DMK member Tiruchi Siva refuted these claims. The incident continues to ignite political tensions and debates on conduct within parliamentary grounds.

