Left Menu

Parliamentary Showdown: Allegations of Misconduct Spark Debate

Nagaland BJP MP S Phangnon Konyak accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of inappropriate conduct during a Parliament protest, causing discomfort and alleging physical intimidation. The BJP cited injuries to other MPs and demanded an apology from the Congress, which disputed the charges, highlighting a division between rival political camps over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:02 IST
Parliamentary Showdown: Allegations of Misconduct Spark Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama as BJP MP from Nagaland, S Phangnon Konyak, accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of inappropriate behavior during a protest. Konyak alleged that Gandhi shouted at her, making her extremely uncomfortable.

Konyak communicated her grievances to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, urging him to look into the matter. In response, BJP leaders slammed Gandhi, accusing him of physical aggression against party members, while Congress denied these accusations.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP president JP Nadda criticized Gandhi's conduct, dubbing it an act of 'physical and mental harassment.' Meanwhile, DMK member Tiruchi Siva refuted these claims. The incident continues to ignite political tensions and debates on conduct within parliamentary grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024