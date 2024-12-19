Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah for Ambedkar Remarks
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on B R Ambedkar, calling them derogatory. Her comments came during the inauguration of the 'Kolkata Christmas Festival', where she condemned the BJP for its 'casteist and anti-Dalit mindset'.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has openly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent controversial remarks regarding B R Ambedkar. Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Kolkata Christmas Festival' at Allen Park, Banerjee expressed her shock and dismay at Shah's comments, labeling them as derogatory and a reflection of the BJP's 'casteist and anti-Dalit mindset'.
Referencing Shah's remarks made in the Rajya Sabha, Banerjee accused him of belittling a revered figure, whose contributions are pivotal to Indian society. She reiterated the importance of respecting Dr. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, and voiced her concerns over the potential erasure of his legacy.
In a further point of contention, Banerjee highlighted the central government's decision to exclude December 25 from the list of national holidays, underscoring the state's commitment to celebrating all religions and festivals. The 'Kolkata Christmas Festival' will proceed until December 30, emphasizing inclusivity and cultural richness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
