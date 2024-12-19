Parliament Tensions: Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly assaulting BJP MP Phangnon Konyak in Parliament. The controversy escalated with accusations of misconduct from both parties, leading to hospitalizations and police complaints. The incident highlighted tensions over an alleged insult to B R Ambedkar.
In a dramatic escalation of parliamentary tensions, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of assaulting BJP Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak during a heated exchange on Parliament premises.
Singh's public denunciation, posted on social media platform X, described Gandhi's behavior as 'unacceptable and disgraceful,' emphasizing the need to uphold the dignity of parliamentary institutions. He expressed solidarity with Konyak and called for swift justice.
The confrontation, situated against the backdrop of allegations regarding an insult to B R Ambedkar, saw MPs pushing and shoving, resulting in injuries and hospitalizations. Both the BJP and Congress have filed complaints with local police, with each side accusing the other of misconduct.
