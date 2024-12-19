Rahul Gandhi Faces FIR Over Parliamentary Scuffle

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning a scuffle that occurred in Parliament, an official announced on Thursday.

The FIR at Parliament Street Police Station contains multiple charges, including voluntary causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation, under sections 117, 125, 131, 351, and 3(5) of the BNS.

Earlier, BJP filed a formal complaint against Gandhi with charges of incitement and physical assault. BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party members Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, personally visited the police station to file the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)