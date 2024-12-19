Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces FIR Over Parliamentary Scuffle

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning a scuffle in Parliament. The FIR includes charges such as causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation. BJP members, including MP Hemang Joshi, lodged a complaint accusing Gandhi of incitement and assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:36 IST
Rahul Gandhi Faces FIR Over Parliamentary Scuffle
FIR
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning a scuffle that occurred in Parliament, an official announced on Thursday.

The FIR at Parliament Street Police Station contains multiple charges, including voluntary causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation, under sections 117, 125, 131, 351, and 3(5) of the BNS.

Earlier, BJP filed a formal complaint against Gandhi with charges of incitement and physical assault. BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party members Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, personally visited the police station to file the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024