Rahul Gandhi Faces FIR Over Parliamentary Scuffle
Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning a scuffle in Parliament. The FIR includes charges such as causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation. BJP members, including MP Hemang Joshi, lodged a complaint accusing Gandhi of incitement and assault.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning a scuffle that occurred in Parliament, an official announced on Thursday.
The FIR at Parliament Street Police Station contains multiple charges, including voluntary causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation, under sections 117, 125, 131, 351, and 3(5) of the BNS.
Earlier, BJP filed a formal complaint against Gandhi with charges of incitement and physical assault. BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party members Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, personally visited the police station to file the complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Poised for Maharashtra's CM: Key BJP Meeting Ahead
Congress Questions Validity of Maharashtra Election Results, Targets BJP
Devendra Fadnavis to Lead Maharashtra Again: BJP Secures Commanding Majority
Fadnavis Set to Lead Maharashtra: BJP's Historic Triumph
Devendra Fadnavis unanimously elected Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader at meeting in Mumbai.