The Legacy of a Village Hero: Remembering Prabhat Pandey

The recent death of Congress worker Prabhat Pandey has left his family and community in Deipar devastated, as they remember a passionate advocate for social justice and village development.

Pandey, recognized for his disciplined lifestyle and tech-savvy flair, was deeply involved in local activism and supported various social causes.

Tragically, his life came to an untimely end during a protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, with conflicting reports about the nature of his death raising concerns of police brutality.

