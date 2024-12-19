Crisis in Canadian Leadership: Trudeau Faces Calls to Resign

Amidst a brewing political storm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself at a crossroads. The recent resignation of Chrystia Freeland, his former Finance Minister, over spending policies has ignited a crisis within his minority Liberal government.

As 15 Liberal legislators openly urge Trudeau to step down, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc affirms the cabinet's support for the embattled Prime Minister. Despite this backing, polls suggest the party is facing looming electoral defeat.

The turmoil unfolds just as Canada braces for potential economic fallout from proposed U.S. tariffs, deepening the sense of urgency among provincial leaders for unified action in Ottawa.

(With inputs from agencies.)