Court Disqualifies DA Willis from Trump Election Interference Case

The Georgia appeals court made a significant ruling on Thursday, disqualifying Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case against President-elect Donald Trump and his allies for alleged election interference in 2020. This decision, driven by Willis' romantic involvement with former deputy Nathan Wade, creates uncertainties surrounding the continuation of the case.

The court firmly noted that although appearances of impropriety may not typically warrant disqualification, the exceptional circumstances here demanded it to restore public confidence in the judicial process. Willis plans to appeal the decision, which was lauded by Trump's lead attorney Steve Sadow as just.

This case is one of four criminal prosecutions Trump has faced since his 2020 election loss. Trump's legal team argued Willis' impartiality was compromised, alleging financial gain motivations tied to her relationship. A previous ruling allowed Willis to continue if Wade resigned, but the appeals court found this insufficient to address earlier discretion abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)