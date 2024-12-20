Trump Backs New Spending Plan Amid Shutdown Threat

In a crucial attempt to prevent a government shutdown, Republicans in the U.S. Congress are setting up a vote on a new spending package on Thursday. This time it receives support from President-elect Donald Trump, who dismissed an earlier bipartisan version of the bill. However, doubts linger over the measure's survival in the House of Representatives.

House Democrats expressed their opposition, with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries labeling the package as 'laughable.' Despite holding a narrow majority, Republicans cannot afford to lose more than three votes within their ranks to pass the bill, while at least 10 Republicans, including Representative Rich McCormick, have voiced their dissent.

The new package, which aims to keep government operations afloat until a Trump-led administration takes control, includes significant allocations such as $100 billion for disaster aid and $10 billion for farm aid. However, it omits previously considered elements like lawmaker pay raises and controversial rules for pharmacy benefit managers.

(With inputs from agencies.)