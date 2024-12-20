Left Menu

Trump Backs New Spending Plan Amid Shutdown Threat

Republicans prepare for a congressional vote on a new spending package with backing from President-elect Trump. The vote aims to avert a government shutdown. Democrats oppose the bill while some Republicans are also against it, questioning its fiscal prudence amid upcoming tax cut plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 04:16 IST
Trump Backs New Spending Plan Amid Shutdown Threat

In a crucial attempt to prevent a government shutdown, Republicans in the U.S. Congress are setting up a vote on a new spending package on Thursday. This time it receives support from President-elect Donald Trump, who dismissed an earlier bipartisan version of the bill. However, doubts linger over the measure's survival in the House of Representatives.

House Democrats expressed their opposition, with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries labeling the package as 'laughable.' Despite holding a narrow majority, Republicans cannot afford to lose more than three votes within their ranks to pass the bill, while at least 10 Republicans, including Representative Rich McCormick, have voiced their dissent.

The new package, which aims to keep government operations afloat until a Trump-led administration takes control, includes significant allocations such as $100 billion for disaster aid and $10 billion for farm aid. However, it omits previously considered elements like lawmaker pay raises and controversial rules for pharmacy benefit managers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024