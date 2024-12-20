Political Turmoil: BJP MLC Accuses Police of Human Rights Violations

Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi has leveled serious accusations against the state police, claiming human rights violations following his arrest for allegedly using a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The arrest comes after Hebbalkar filed a complaint under sections 75 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Ravi, who appeared with bandages, accused the police of taking him on unnecessary rounds throughout the night and alleged that they acted on high-level instructions. He described the state's approach as dictatorial and suggested that there was a conspiracy to mentally torture him.

Despite filing a report about attempts on his safety, Ravi noted that no FIR was registered, emphasizing his belief in a dictatorship at play. A viral video shows him questioning police motives and actions during his detainment. Authorities have yet to confirm the subsequent legal steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)