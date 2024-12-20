Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Parliament as BJP MPs Hospitalized After Scuffle

BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured in a scuffle during a protest between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs at Parliament. Both were treated at RML Hospital with stable conditions. The incident sparked criticism among party leaders, highlighting tensions in the political atmosphere.

  • India

The political tension in India's Parliament escalated as BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustained injuries during a scuffle that erupted amidst protests by NDA and INDIA bloc members. Both MPs were rushed to RML Hospital for treatment and investigations have confirmed that their conditions are stable.

Baijayant Jay Panda, a fellow BJP MP, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the injured MPs, with Panda posting on social media decrying the violence and calling the incident 'unfortunate and condemnable'. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and other BJP leaders criticized opposition figures, particularly Rahul Gandhi, for their conduct during the session.

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, responded by condemning recent statements from Home Minister targeting BR Ambedkar, highlighting the deepening divide and political discord within the country's legislative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

