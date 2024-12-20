Political Tensions Escalate: Scuffle in Parliament Injures BJP MPs
Union Minister and Telangana BJP president, G Kishan Reddy, strongly condemned an incident in the Indian Parliament premises, where BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured. Reddy demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that his actions were unprecedented and derogatory to parliamentary decorum.
Following a Friday meeting with the injured MPs at Ram Manohar Lohiya hospital, Reddy accused the Congress of habitual disrespect towards BR Ambedkar, asserting that the party's alleged negligence was ongoing. Reddy reiterated the demand for an apology, linking the incident with a broader pattern of behavior by the Congress.
In the wake of the incident, BJP representatives, including Anurag Thakur, criticized Gandhi for arrogance and misconduct during the alleged altercation. Thakur claimed Gandhi led supporters in violating parliamentary protocol and disregarded injured MPs, escalating tensions between the NDA and Congress factions.
