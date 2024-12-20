Left Menu

Om Prakash Chautala: A Political Legacy Remembered

Om Prakash Chautala, former Chief Minister of Haryana, passed away at 89. He was the president of the Indian National Lok Dal and son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. Chautala served Haryana politics for years but was also convicted in a recruitment scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:25 IST
Om Prakash Chautala
  • Country:
  • India

Om Prakash Chautala, five-time Haryana Chief Minister and president of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), passed away on Friday at the age of 89 due to cardiac arrest. Despite immediate medical attention at Medanta Hospital, he could not be saved, as confirmed by party sources.

A lifelong political figure, Chautala was the son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. He overcame a challenging past, including conviction in the teacher recruitment scam, yet remained an influential personality in Haryana state politics. His demise has evoked heartfelt condolences from leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Chautala's political journey was deeply intertwined with the Indian National Lok Dal, which he led through various phases, though it has been out of power since 2005. His passing marks the end of an era in Haryana's political landscape, leaving a legacy of ambition and public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

