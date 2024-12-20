A World of Chaos: From Knife Attacks to Spending Battles

In a tragic morning rush hour, a Russian missile strike in Kyiv claimed one life and damaged multiple buildings, according to city officials. Residents in the city center reported loud explosions, and several fires erupted following the strike, as Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, confirmed the events.

The Biden administration is poised to reveal its final Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative package in the coming days. The anticipated $1.2 billion package, according to sources, will include air defense interceptors and artillery munitions. This move aims to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing tensions.

Meanwhile, a shocking knife attack in Croatia left a seven-year-old pupil dead at a Zagreb primary school. The assailant wounded several individuals before injuring himself and being detained, as reported by Health Minister Irena Hrstic.

