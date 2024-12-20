Political Tensions Escalate in Assam as Congress Leaders Detained
Prominent Assam Congress leaders, including state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, were detained by police in Guwahati amid rising tensions. The arrests followed the death of party worker Mridul Islam during a political event. The Youth Congress denies plans for protests, instead organizing a memorial prayer meeting.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Assam, key Congress figures, including the party's state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, were detained by law enforcement in Guwahati. The detentions come in the wake of the death of party worker Mridul Islam during a demonstration.
While state authorities claim the detentions were necessary to maintain order, the Congress party counters that no official protests were scheduled, having planned instead an all-faith prayer meeting in Islam's memory. Youth Congress national chief Uday Bhanu Chib remains under preventive detention at a hotel.
The Youth Congress leaders, along with activists, have condemned the actions, alleging that legal access was obstructed and mobile phones were confiscated. Despite signing bonds for their release, many detained figures remain in custody as tensions continue to rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Congress
- leaders
- detained
- protests
- police
- Guwhati
- Mridul Islam
- youth wing
- preventive detention
ALSO READ
Justice Department Calls for Reforms after Memphis Police Investigation
Georgian Political Turmoil: EU Talks Suspended Amid Protests
Congress Gears Up Strategy Amid Parliamentary Protests
Punjab Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking Networks
Misreported Blast at Amritsar Police Station: The Real Story