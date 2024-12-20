Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Assam as Congress Leaders Detained

Prominent Assam Congress leaders, including state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, were detained by police in Guwahati amid rising tensions. The arrests followed the death of party worker Mridul Islam during a political event. The Youth Congress denies plans for protests, instead organizing a memorial prayer meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Assam, key Congress figures, including the party's state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, were detained by law enforcement in Guwahati. The detentions come in the wake of the death of party worker Mridul Islam during a demonstration.

While state authorities claim the detentions were necessary to maintain order, the Congress party counters that no official protests were scheduled, having planned instead an all-faith prayer meeting in Islam's memory. Youth Congress national chief Uday Bhanu Chib remains under preventive detention at a hotel.

The Youth Congress leaders, along with activists, have condemned the actions, alleging that legal access was obstructed and mobile phones were confiscated. Despite signing bonds for their release, many detained figures remain in custody as tensions continue to rise.

