Iceland's Historic Leadership: A New Era of Women in Power

Iceland's new government, led by Social Democratic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, aims to cut inflation and consider EU membership by 2027. The all-female leadership team marks historic firsts for the country. The coalition plans administrative cost reductions and a monetary policy review to evaluate adopting the Euro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a political milestone, Iceland's new government under Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir was introduced on Saturday. The coalition aims to address economic challenges by reducing inflation and interest rates, while contemplating a referendum on European Union membership by 2027, according to public broadcaster RUV.

The government will see the unprecedented scenario of both a female prime minister and president, Halla Tomasdottir, simultaneously in power, breaking new ground in the country's political landscape. Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir will serve as the minister of foreign affairs, leading a pivotal part of the government.

Prime Minister Frostadottir, at 36, becomes Iceland's youngest leader, succeeding the conservative administration of Bjarni Benediktsson. The new coalition also plans to reassess the national currency issues with a panel of experts, highlighting important economic policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

