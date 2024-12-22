Left Menu

Rockets and Retaliation: Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

A rocket from Yemen struck Tel Aviv, injuring 16, amidst escalating conflict. The attack follows Israeli airstrikes on Yemeni targets. The Houthis, allies of Iran, have been targeting Israel and shipping lanes, as tensions rise during the prolonged Israel-Hamas war. Civilian casualties continue to mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 22-12-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 04:02 IST
Rockets and Retaliation: Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rising tide of violence, a rocket from Yemen struck Tel Aviv, leaving 16 injured, the Israeli military reported on Saturday. This incident comes on the heels of Israeli airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels, who have aligned with Palestinians in Gaza.

In response, the Houthis declared on Telegram that they aimed a hypersonic ballistic missile at a military target in Israel, further intensifying the already fraught situation. The conflict, part of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, sees more than 200 missiles launched from Yemen, alongside drones targeting Israeli sites.

The situation escalates as airstrikes hit strategic locations in Yemen, causing significant damage and human casualties, including the crucial port of Hodeida. Meanwhile, civilian casualties continue to rise in Gaza, with international scrutiny focused on the humanitarian toll of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024