Rockets and Retaliation: Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
A rocket from Yemen struck Tel Aviv, injuring 16, amidst escalating conflict. The attack follows Israeli airstrikes on Yemeni targets. The Houthis, allies of Iran, have been targeting Israel and shipping lanes, as tensions rise during the prolonged Israel-Hamas war. Civilian casualties continue to mount.
In a rising tide of violence, a rocket from Yemen struck Tel Aviv, leaving 16 injured, the Israeli military reported on Saturday. This incident comes on the heels of Israeli airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels, who have aligned with Palestinians in Gaza.
In response, the Houthis declared on Telegram that they aimed a hypersonic ballistic missile at a military target in Israel, further intensifying the already fraught situation. The conflict, part of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, sees more than 200 missiles launched from Yemen, alongside drones targeting Israeli sites.
The situation escalates as airstrikes hit strategic locations in Yemen, causing significant damage and human casualties, including the crucial port of Hodeida. Meanwhile, civilian casualties continue to rise in Gaza, with international scrutiny focused on the humanitarian toll of the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
