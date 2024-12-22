Ukraine's Ambition: NATO Membership on the Horizon
Ukraine aims for NATO membership, with President Zelenskiy emphasizing the need to persuade allies. While NATO has promised future membership, no invitation has been issued. Membership is seen as crucial for security against Russia. Zelenskiy stresses on Ukraine's contributions to NATO and the importance of political action.
- Ukraine
Ukraine's ambitions to join NATO are considered achievable, as stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a speech to Ukrainian diplomats. However, Kyiv must work to convince NATO allies to extend an invitation.
Despite NATO's assurances that Ukraine will eventually join, the alliance has not yet provided a date or formal invitation, a stance that Russia cited as a reason for its 2022 invasion.
Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of membership for Ukraine's security and urged European nations to ensure protection post-conflict through NATO guarantees, highlighting Ukraine's potential contributions to global stability.
