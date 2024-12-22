Ukraine's Ambition: NATO Membership on the Horizon

Ukraine's ambitions to join NATO are considered achievable, as stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a speech to Ukrainian diplomats. However, Kyiv must work to convince NATO allies to extend an invitation.

Despite NATO's assurances that Ukraine will eventually join, the alliance has not yet provided a date or formal invitation, a stance that Russia cited as a reason for its 2022 invasion.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of membership for Ukraine's security and urged European nations to ensure protection post-conflict through NATO guarantees, highlighting Ukraine's potential contributions to global stability.

