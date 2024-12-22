Politics Over Tableaux: Kejriwal Accuses Centre Amid Exclusion

Amid growing tensions over Delhi's exclusion from next year's Republic Day parade, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has leveled serious accusations against the Centre, claiming political bias is at play.

Kejriwal, in a charged press conference, demanded answers, questioning why the national capital is repeatedly sidelined and slammed BJP for its approach towards Delhi's citizens.

Amid looming elections, both Kejriwal and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva have exchanged barbs, with Kejriwal criticizing BJP's campaign and Sachdeva defending the parade committee's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)