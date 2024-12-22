Left Menu

Politics Over Tableaux: Kejriwal Accuses Centre Amid Exclusion

Delhi's tableau has been excluded from the upcoming Republic Day parade, prompting AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to accuse the Centre of political bias. With elections nearing, Kejriwal criticized BJP's tactics, stating they lack substance in their campaign. Both parties have traded accusations amidst the growing tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:06 IST
Politics Over Tableaux: Kejriwal Accuses Centre Amid Exclusion
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing tensions over Delhi's exclusion from next year's Republic Day parade, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has leveled serious accusations against the Centre, claiming political bias is at play.

Kejriwal, in a charged press conference, demanded answers, questioning why the national capital is repeatedly sidelined and slammed BJP for its approach towards Delhi's citizens.

Amid looming elections, both Kejriwal and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva have exchanged barbs, with Kejriwal criticizing BJP's campaign and Sachdeva defending the parade committee's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024