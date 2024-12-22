Politics Over Tableaux: Kejriwal Accuses Centre Amid Exclusion
Delhi's tableau has been excluded from the upcoming Republic Day parade, prompting AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to accuse the Centre of political bias. With elections nearing, Kejriwal criticized BJP's tactics, stating they lack substance in their campaign. Both parties have traded accusations amidst the growing tension.
Amid growing tensions over Delhi's exclusion from next year's Republic Day parade, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has leveled serious accusations against the Centre, claiming political bias is at play.
Kejriwal, in a charged press conference, demanded answers, questioning why the national capital is repeatedly sidelined and slammed BJP for its approach towards Delhi's citizens.
Amid looming elections, both Kejriwal and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva have exchanged barbs, with Kejriwal criticizing BJP's campaign and Sachdeva defending the parade committee's decisions.
