Trump Taps Economist Miran for Key Economic Council Role

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Stephen Miran to lead his Council of Economic Advisers, a pivotal body in shaping economic policy for the administration. The council comprises three members, with the chair being a crucial figure in influencing economic decisions.

Miran, a Treasury Department adviser during Trump's first administration, co-authored a hedge fund study suggesting that recent Treasury activities had implications for economic stimulation. They contended that by moderating long-dated bond sales, the Treasury indirectly provided economic stimulus, a claim rejected by the department.

Miran, who also holds a senior position at Hudson Bay Capital, has been vocal about his belief that concerns surrounding Trump's proposed trade tariffs are exaggerated. Experts, however, caution that the tariffs could lead to increased consumer prices.

