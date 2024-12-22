Left Menu

Trump Taps Economist Miran for Key Economic Council Role

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miran as the chair of his Council of Economic Advisers. The council will provide guidance on economic policies and assist with the country's economic report. Miran previously analyzed U.S. Treasury activities and has defended proposed trade tariffs from Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:03 IST
Trump Taps Economist Miran for Key Economic Council Role

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Stephen Miran to lead his Council of Economic Advisers, a pivotal body in shaping economic policy for the administration. The council comprises three members, with the chair being a crucial figure in influencing economic decisions.

Miran, a Treasury Department adviser during Trump's first administration, co-authored a hedge fund study suggesting that recent Treasury activities had implications for economic stimulation. They contended that by moderating long-dated bond sales, the Treasury indirectly provided economic stimulus, a claim rejected by the department.

Miran, who also holds a senior position at Hudson Bay Capital, has been vocal about his belief that concerns surrounding Trump's proposed trade tariffs are exaggerated. Experts, however, caution that the tariffs could lead to increased consumer prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024