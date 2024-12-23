Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP of Corruption, Mismanagement in 'Aarop Patra'

BJP has launched an 'Aarop Patra' against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing his administration of multiple failures and corruption. Led by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, the party criticized the Delhi government's unkept promises, including poor education, water supply, health services, and high pollution levels, ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:09 IST
On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released an 'Aarop Patra', targeting Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal and his government in Delhi, accusing them of failing the city's residents. The release was attended by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, among other party leaders.

During the press conference, Anurag Thakur accused the AAP government of establishing 'new standards of corruption' despite once leading anti-corruption movements against the Congress. Thakur criticized unfulfilled promises regarding educational advancements, adequate water supplies, healthcare, and control of pollution levels, pointing out that students remain deprived of basic education and families lack access to clean water.

Thakur further criticized the AAP government for its handling of Yamuna pollution, claiming that it has hampered traditional and religious events like the Chhath Puja. He demanded urgent action, emphasizing the disparity between the BJP's Jal Jeevan Mission and AAP's alleged mismanagement that left citizens deprived of basic necessities. He highlighted several alleged scams, urging accountability from the Kejriwal administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

