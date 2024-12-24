Left Menu

Italy Extends Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing War Effort

Italy has passed a law decree to continue delivering military support to Ukraine until the end of 2025. The aid includes means, materials, and equipment as Ukraine counters Russian aggression. Rome has sent 10 aid packages so far, including advanced air defense systems, to support Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 24-12-2024 01:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 01:56 IST
Italy Extends Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing War Effort
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's cabinet on Monday approved a crucial law decree permitting the continuation of military support to Ukraine through the end of 2025. This decision ensures the supply of means, materials, and equipment to bolster Ukraine's defense against Russia, marking a significant commitment from the Italian government.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni remains a steadfast ally of Kyiv since assuming office in late 2022, promising to support Ukraine until the war concludes. The decision comes amid uncertainties about the future U.S. stance as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January. NATO chief Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of increasing military aid to Ukraine during this pivotal time.

This year, under Italy's presidency, the Group of Seven (G7) nations has consistently backed Ukraine, condemning Russia's aggressive actions. They have also pledged a $50 billion loan for Kyiv, leveraging frozen Russian assets to aid the war-torn nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024