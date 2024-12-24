Italy Extends Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing War Effort

Italy's cabinet on Monday approved a crucial law decree permitting the continuation of military support to Ukraine through the end of 2025. This decision ensures the supply of means, materials, and equipment to bolster Ukraine's defense against Russia, marking a significant commitment from the Italian government.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni remains a steadfast ally of Kyiv since assuming office in late 2022, promising to support Ukraine until the war concludes. The decision comes amid uncertainties about the future U.S. stance as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January. NATO chief Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of increasing military aid to Ukraine during this pivotal time.

This year, under Italy's presidency, the Group of Seven (G7) nations has consistently backed Ukraine, condemning Russia's aggressive actions. They have also pledged a $50 billion loan for Kyiv, leveraging frozen Russian assets to aid the war-torn nation.

