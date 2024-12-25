Nagaland celebrates Christmas with religious fervour

Christian-majority Nagaland on Wednesday celebrated Christmas with religious fervour, as people took part in special prayer services and feasts.

Decorative lights and Christmas stars lit homes, streets, government offices and commercial buildings while revelers moved around in groups on Christmas eve on Tuesday night singing carols and wishing people 'Merry Christmas'.

At the stroke of midnight, fireworks lit the sky and the air was filled with tolling of church bells.

On Wednesday morning, people thronged churches in their finest dresses and attended prayer services in which sermons were delivered on the purpose of the birth of Jesus Christ.

People were asked to forgive one another and proceed to the next year with love and compassion for all as taught by Jesus Christ. People also enjoyed the Christmas feast, which was also extended to non-Christians.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party leader Y Patton extended Christmas greetings to all on the joyous occasion.

''As we celebrate this joyous Christmas season, may it bring peace, hope, and light into your life. This time of reflection and togetherness reminds us of the importance of love, kindness and gratitude,'' Governor Ganesan said in a message.

He also hoped that everyone's home be filled with warmth, heart with contentment, and days with abundant blessings.

''May the message of Christmas, which is peace, love, joy, and hope, fill our hearts. Let us embrace the values of tolerance, forgiveness, and goodwill in true Christian spirit. I wish you all a merry and a blessed Christmas,'' Chief Minister Rio said in a social media post.

BJP Legislature Party leader Patton said that Christmas is a time to reflect upon the manifold blessings God has given to mankind.

Government holiday started on December 22 and will continue till January 2.

