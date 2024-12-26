Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray's Strategic Push: Aiming to Retain Mumbai's BMC

Uddhav Thackeray is assessing his party Shiv Sena (UBT)'s status in Mumbai ahead of civic elections anticipated in 2025. Following a poor performance in state assembly elections, the party focuses on retaining control of the BMC. Victory might hinge on an upcoming Supreme Court decision about OBC quotas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:32 IST
Uddhav Thackeray's Strategic Push: Aiming to Retain Mumbai's BMC
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray initiated a strategic review on Thursday to evaluate the party's position in Mumbai ahead of upcoming civic elections. As his aide reported, the three-day exercise aims to solidify the party's plans for retaining control of the economically significant Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Following the split in the original Shiv Sena and dismal results in the recent assembly elections, wherein Uddhav's faction, along with its Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, won only 46 out of 288 seats, the party faces a challenging task. Sena (UBT), specifically, secured 10 out of 21 seats contested in Mumbai's constituencies.

A crucial factor is the Supreme Court's impending decision on the OBC quota, which could influence local body elections scheduled for March-April 2025. Currently, the BMC stands as Asia's wealthiest civic body, handling a budget surpassing Rs 60,000 crore. Thackeray's mission to secure a victory in BMC elections is pivotal for his party's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024