Uddhav Thackeray's Strategic Push: Aiming to Retain Mumbai's BMC

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray initiated a strategic review on Thursday to evaluate the party's position in Mumbai ahead of upcoming civic elections. As his aide reported, the three-day exercise aims to solidify the party's plans for retaining control of the economically significant Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Following the split in the original Shiv Sena and dismal results in the recent assembly elections, wherein Uddhav's faction, along with its Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, won only 46 out of 288 seats, the party faces a challenging task. Sena (UBT), specifically, secured 10 out of 21 seats contested in Mumbai's constituencies.

A crucial factor is the Supreme Court's impending decision on the OBC quota, which could influence local body elections scheduled for March-April 2025. Currently, the BMC stands as Asia's wealthiest civic body, handling a budget surpassing Rs 60,000 crore. Thackeray's mission to secure a victory in BMC elections is pivotal for his party's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)