Political Uproar over Sexual Assault Case with Alleged Party Ties

A sexual assault case involving a university student has caused significant unrest in Tamil Nadu. Opposition parties, namely AIADMK and BJP, took to the streets demanding justice, while alleging the accused's ties with the ruling DMK. The charges were denied by the DMK, escalating the political tension.

BJP's state chief K Annamalai vowed a protest escalation, pledging not to wear sandals and to whip himself until the DMK government falls. He accused the DMK of sheltering the criminal due to his party connections, as indicated by photos with DMK leaders, despite denials of any official affiliation.

The National Commission for Women has intervened, urging police action against repeated offender Gnanasekaran and condemning the disclosure of the victim's identity. The AIADMK also announced state-wide protests, with calls for stricter enforcement of laws to prevent future assaults.

