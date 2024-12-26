Nation Mourns Visionary Reformer and Statesman Manmohan Singh
Prominent leaders have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the age of 92. Celebrated as a scholar, economist, and statesman, Singh's legacy of economic reforms and leadership continues to shape India's development. His restraint, vision, and intellect are widely recognized.
- Country:
- India
India is in mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92, in Delhi. Political leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, have paid tribute to him as a great scholar, economist, and statesman.
Singh's tenure as Prime Minister for ten years was marked by significant economic reforms, and his contributions continue to impact the nation. Leaders across political parties, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray, remembered him as a humble and visionary figure whose policies transformed India's economic landscape.
Amidst this outpouring of grief, Singh is celebrated for his quiet strength and enduring legacy. Fellow politicians, such as Praful Patel, highlighted his policy reforms that set the nation on a path of growth and stability. Senior Congress members noted his role in making India competitive on a global scale, cementing his legacy as a true statesman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ADB Approves $600M Loan for Bangladesh to Boost Economic Reforms, Transparency, and Competitiveness
Maharashtra aspires to be a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2028: CM Devendra Fadnavis at the World Hindu Economic Forum in Mumbai.
Mumbai to become country’s fintech capital in the coming years: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the World Hindu Economic Forum.
SIT to probe Beed sarpanch murder; 3 culprits arrested, remaining 4 to be nabbed soon: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at Nagpur.
Portfolio allocation to Maharashtra ministers in next two days: CM Devendra Fadnavis to reporters at Nagpur.