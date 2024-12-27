Nation Mourns as Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away
Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Sangma praised Singh's contributions to India's economic development and recalled his legacy as a distinguished economist and leader. Singh passed away after being admitted to AIIMS, Delhi.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his significant role in India's economic progress. Sangma conveyed his condolences to Singh's family and followers.
Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, where he was admitted in critical condition. His legacy as a distinguished economist and leader who rose from humble beginnings was remembered by many.
Manmohan Singh served as the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He leaves behind his wife Gurcharan Kaur and three daughters. Sangma assured that Singh's contributions to the nation will be eternally remembered.
