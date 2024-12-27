Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Urges Opposition Unity Against BJP

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut emphasized the importance of AAP and Congress focusing on their common enemy, the BJP, amid discord within the INDIA bloc before Delhi polls. Highlighting prior electoral coalitions, Raut warned against intra-Opposition rivalries, stressing unity to challenge BJP dominance in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:51 IST
Sanjay Raut Urges Opposition Unity Against BJP
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has urged the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to concentrate on identifying their 'real enemy', the BJP, amidst ongoing tensions between the INDIA bloc members ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, Raut acknowledged the long-standing rivalry between Congress and AAP, noting that while they compete independently in state elections and may hold differing views, they remain part of a broader Opposition alliance. He emphasized the crucial question: "Who is our enemy, Congress or BJP?"

The Delhi Congress ramped up tensions by releasing a 12-point 'white paper' criticizing both AAP and BJP for unmet promises. In response, AAP threatened to seek Congress' removal from the INDIA bloc unless it took disciplinary action against senior leaders, accusing Congress of secretly aligning with BJP for electoral gains in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024