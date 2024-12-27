Sanjay Raut Urges Opposition Unity Against BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has urged the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to concentrate on identifying their 'real enemy', the BJP, amidst ongoing tensions between the INDIA bloc members ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, Raut acknowledged the long-standing rivalry between Congress and AAP, noting that while they compete independently in state elections and may hold differing views, they remain part of a broader Opposition alliance. He emphasized the crucial question: "Who is our enemy, Congress or BJP?"

The Delhi Congress ramped up tensions by releasing a 12-point 'white paper' criticizing both AAP and BJP for unmet promises. In response, AAP threatened to seek Congress' removal from the INDIA bloc unless it took disciplinary action against senior leaders, accusing Congress of secretly aligning with BJP for electoral gains in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)