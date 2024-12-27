Sanjay Raut Urges Opposition Unity Against BJP
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut emphasized the importance of AAP and Congress focusing on their common enemy, the BJP, amid discord within the INDIA bloc before Delhi polls. Highlighting prior electoral coalitions, Raut warned against intra-Opposition rivalries, stressing unity to challenge BJP dominance in upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has urged the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to concentrate on identifying their 'real enemy', the BJP, amidst ongoing tensions between the INDIA bloc members ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.
Addressing reporters, Raut acknowledged the long-standing rivalry between Congress and AAP, noting that while they compete independently in state elections and may hold differing views, they remain part of a broader Opposition alliance. He emphasized the crucial question: "Who is our enemy, Congress or BJP?"
The Delhi Congress ramped up tensions by releasing a 12-point 'white paper' criticizing both AAP and BJP for unmet promises. In response, AAP threatened to seek Congress' removal from the INDIA bloc unless it took disciplinary action against senior leaders, accusing Congress of secretly aligning with BJP for electoral gains in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Criticism on Economic Revival: Congress vs Government Policies
Nadda Defends Dhankhar Amidst Congress Allegations in Rajya Sabha
Congress and BJP Clash Over Adani Controversy in Heated Parliamentary Session
Nadda Accuses Congress of Stoking Anarchy in Rajya Sabha
Congress Alleges Bias: Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Rajya Sabha Leadership