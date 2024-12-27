Left Menu

Political Crisis in South Korea: U.S. Troops on Alert

Despite South Korea's political turmoil, with President Yoon Suk Yeol's suspension and Han Duck-soo's impeachment, U.S. military readiness remains intact, according to a U.S. official. The crisis has not yet affected the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed there. Both nations continue to monitor the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:52 IST
South Korea's political crisis, marked by President Yoon Suk Yeol's suspension and acting President Han Duck-soo's impeachment, hasn't affected the military readiness of 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in the region. A U.S. official confirmed this while emphasizing Washington's vigilant monitoring of the situation.

The origins of the U.S. military presence trace back to the Korean War (1950-1953) as a continuing measure of stability. Recent events, including the martial law declaration, prompted U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to cancel a trip to South Korea and postponed planned military exercises.

The martial law and subsequent political chaos have ignited concerns among global allies, particularly those who viewed Yoon as a key player against China's, Russia's, and North Korea's influence. Meanwhile, the U.S. reports heavy North Korean military losses in the Kursk region conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

