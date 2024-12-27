Political Crisis in South Korea: U.S. Troops on Alert
Despite South Korea's political turmoil, with President Yoon Suk Yeol's suspension and Han Duck-soo's impeachment, U.S. military readiness remains intact, according to a U.S. official. The crisis has not yet affected the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed there. Both nations continue to monitor the situation closely.
The origins of the U.S. military presence trace back to the Korean War (1950-1953) as a continuing measure of stability. Recent events, including the martial law declaration, prompted U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to cancel a trip to South Korea and postponed planned military exercises.
The martial law and subsequent political chaos have ignited concerns among global allies, particularly those who viewed Yoon as a key player against China's, Russia's, and North Korea's influence. Meanwhile, the U.S. reports heavy North Korean military losses in the Kursk region conflict.
