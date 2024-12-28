Left Menu

Historic Royal Welcome for President-Elect Trump

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is on track to make history as the first elected politician to be invited for two state visits by the British Royal family. Reports indicate that official preparations are underway to extend this invitation once Trump resumes his role as U.S. President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 00:53 IST
Historic Royal Welcome for President-Elect Trump
Donald Trump

In an unprecedented sequence of events, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is poised to become the first elected political leader to receive two invitations for state visits from the British Royal family, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Officials at Number 10 Downing Street and the U.K. Foreign Office are actively preparing to offer this invitation, which would be extended after Trump returns to his presidential duties in the White House.

This development marks a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between the United States and the United Kingdom, highlighting the Royal family's commitment to fostering international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024