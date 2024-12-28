Historic Royal Welcome for President-Elect Trump

In an unprecedented sequence of events, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is poised to become the first elected political leader to receive two invitations for state visits from the British Royal family, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Officials at Number 10 Downing Street and the U.K. Foreign Office are actively preparing to offer this invitation, which would be extended after Trump returns to his presidential duties in the White House.

This development marks a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between the United States and the United Kingdom, highlighting the Royal family's commitment to fostering international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)