Political Clash: Mahila Samman Yojana Sparks BJP and AAP Row

Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of panicking over the Mahila Samman Yojana, offering Rs 2,100 monthly to women, fearing poll defeat. He dismisses the LG's inquiry into data collection as politically motivated. Kejriwal counters BJP's attempt to undermine AAP schemes ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions in Delhi's political landscape, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of resorting to fear tactics over the Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme promising Rs 2,100 monthly payments to women. Kejriwal suggests the BJP's actions reflect electoral anxieties as voting day approaches.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal dismissed the Lieutenant Governor's directive for a probe into alleged data collection of women under the scheme, calling it 'fake.' Kejriwal emphasized the initiative's legitimacy as a pre-election commitment made by the AAP government.

Tensions further escalated as the LG's office announced inquiries against private entities for purportedly acquiring women's personal details. These developments arrive at a critical juncture, with the elections drawing near and political parties vying for public support in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

