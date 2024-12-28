Political Clash: Mahila Samman Yojana Sparks BJP and AAP Row

Amid rising tensions in Delhi's political landscape, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of resorting to fear tactics over the Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme promising Rs 2,100 monthly payments to women. Kejriwal suggests the BJP's actions reflect electoral anxieties as voting day approaches.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal dismissed the Lieutenant Governor's directive for a probe into alleged data collection of women under the scheme, calling it 'fake.' Kejriwal emphasized the initiative's legitimacy as a pre-election commitment made by the AAP government.

Tensions further escalated as the LG's office announced inquiries against private entities for purportedly acquiring women's personal details. These developments arrive at a critical juncture, with the elections drawing near and political parties vying for public support in the capital.

