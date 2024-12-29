Left Menu

Lukashenko's Pardons Amid Intensifying Repression

Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus' leader, pardoned 20 political prisoners amid ongoing suppression before the upcoming presidential elections. Despite these pardons, dissent continues to be stifled, with over 1,250 political prisoners still jailed. Critics highlight the worsening repression as elections approach, with Lukashenko likely to extend his rule.

Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian leader of Belarus, has granted pardons to 20 individuals described by rights activists as political prisoners, according to a statement released on his website this Saturday.

This decision occurs amidst ongoing political repression in anticipation of presidential elections next month, which are expected to further consolidate Lukashenko's long-standing rule. The individuals' identities remain undisclosed, but all were convicted of 'crimes of an extremist nature', the statement reveals.

Pavel Sapelka, a Viasna activist, contends that while Lukashenko sends mixed signals to the West by intermittently releasing prisoners, the overall climate of political repression intensifies. As Belarus braces for its upcoming elections, the regime continues its crackdown on any opposition, harshly treating those who dissent.

