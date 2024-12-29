Left Menu

BJP vs AAP: The Battle for Voter Integrity in Delhi

The BJP has accused AAP and Arvind Kejriwal of registering 'illegal voters' in the lead-up to Delhi Assembly elections, citing evidence of voter roll manipulation. Kejriwal alleges BJP interference in his constituency's electoral changes, while both parties engage in a war of words over governance and electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:18 IST
BJP vs AAP: The Battle for Voter Integrity in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is attempting to register 'illegal voters' in anticipation of its potential defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Virendra Sachdeva, chief of the BJP's city unit, announced at a press conference that the party is committed to preventing any 'fake votes' from being counted in the election.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, has accused the BJP of deleting over 5,000 votes in his constituency, with Sachdeva claiming it is Kejriwal who is manipulating electoral rolls. The debate centers on alleged voter roll updates after December 23, when such updates were frozen, prompting accusations from both sides about fraudulent registrations.

The election battle is set against the backdrop of AAP seeking a third term in power while the BJP aims to reclaim dominance in the Delhi Assembly. Both parties have filed complaints and counterclaims with the Election Commission, turning electoral integrity into a key battleground ahead of the February polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024