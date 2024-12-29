BJP vs AAP: The Battle for Voter Integrity in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is attempting to register 'illegal voters' in anticipation of its potential defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Virendra Sachdeva, chief of the BJP's city unit, announced at a press conference that the party is committed to preventing any 'fake votes' from being counted in the election.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, has accused the BJP of deleting over 5,000 votes in his constituency, with Sachdeva claiming it is Kejriwal who is manipulating electoral rolls. The debate centers on alleged voter roll updates after December 23, when such updates were frozen, prompting accusations from both sides about fraudulent registrations.

The election battle is set against the backdrop of AAP seeking a third term in power while the BJP aims to reclaim dominance in the Delhi Assembly. Both parties have filed complaints and counterclaims with the Election Commission, turning electoral integrity into a key battleground ahead of the February polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)