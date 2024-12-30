Left Menu

Tributes Flow for Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Humanity

World leaders and politicians from various countries expressed condolences on the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at age 100. Carter is celebrated for his significant role in international peace, including the Camp David Accords and his vast humanitarian contributions post-presidency, inspiring generations with his service and leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:16 IST
Tributes Flow for Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Humanity
Jimmy Carter

The world is mourning the loss of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at age 100. From brokering the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt to his post-presidency humanitarian work, Carter's legacy of peace and compassion has left an indelible mark.

U.S. and international leaders have expressed their condolences and tributes. President Joe Biden lauded Carter as an extraordinary leader and humanitarian, while former President Bill Clinton praised his tireless efforts for democracy and civil rights. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted Carter's receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize for his lifelong dedication to peace.

Beyond his presidency, Carter's commitment to humanitarian efforts, including work with Habitat for Humanity and election monitoring, has inspired many. As tributes and condolences pour in from around the globe, Jimmy Carter's enduring legacy of service and compassion is celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024