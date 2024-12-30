Tributes Flow for Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Humanity

The world is mourning the loss of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at age 100. From brokering the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt to his post-presidency humanitarian work, Carter's legacy of peace and compassion has left an indelible mark.

U.S. and international leaders have expressed their condolences and tributes. President Joe Biden lauded Carter as an extraordinary leader and humanitarian, while former President Bill Clinton praised his tireless efforts for democracy and civil rights. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted Carter's receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize for his lifelong dedication to peace.

Beyond his presidency, Carter's commitment to humanitarian efforts, including work with Habitat for Humanity and election monitoring, has inspired many. As tributes and condolences pour in from around the globe, Jimmy Carter's enduring legacy of service and compassion is celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)