Turbulence in Uttar Pradesh: A Year of Political and Social Shifts

In 2024, Uttar Pradesh was marked by significant political activity and social unrest. The inauguration of the Ram temple was a critical event, sparking several temple-mosque disputes and discoveries that captured national attention. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan 'batenge to katenge' became a defining political narrative.

The state also faced profound tragedies; a stampede in Hathras resulted in 121 deaths, and a fire in Jhansi's neonatal ward claimed 10 infant lives. Political dynamics shifted as a revitalized Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance limited the BJP to 33 Lok Sabha seats, compelling the ruling party to confront a robust opposition.

Social tensions were heightened after a contentious Vishva Hindu Parishad event in Prayagraj, and communal conflicts erupted in areas like Bahraich and Sambhal. Additionally, Governor Anandiben Patel's controversial claim on the invention of the airplane stirred debate, reflecting the complexity of the state's political and cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)