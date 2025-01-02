Left Menu

Banerjee Slams BJP Government Over Bangladesh Crisis Silence

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government for its silence on the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, questioning the Centre’s lack of a strong diplomatic response while alleging the BSF's role in aiding infiltrators to destabilize West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:00 IST
Abhishek Banerjee, a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of remaining silent on the atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh. Banerjee's criticisms were pointed at the Centre's inadequate diplomatic response to the crisis.

He accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of allowing infiltrators into West Bengal to destabilize the state and urged the Centre to deliver a strong rebuttal to the anti-India sentiments emanating from Bangladesh. Additionally, Banerjee questioned the silence of top government officials, highlighting the inadequacy of the current foreign policy approach.

The TMC leader also cited instances of recent arrests of suspected extremists in West Bengal, while challenging the BJP's border security narrative. Banerjee reiterated the need for a stronger response from the Indian government as communal tensions rose following developments in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

