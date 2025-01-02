Banerjee Slams BJP Government Over Bangladesh Crisis Silence

Abhishek Banerjee, a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of remaining silent on the atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh. Banerjee's criticisms were pointed at the Centre's inadequate diplomatic response to the crisis.

He accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of allowing infiltrators into West Bengal to destabilize the state and urged the Centre to deliver a strong rebuttal to the anti-India sentiments emanating from Bangladesh. Additionally, Banerjee questioned the silence of top government officials, highlighting the inadequacy of the current foreign policy approach.

The TMC leader also cited instances of recent arrests of suspected extremists in West Bengal, while challenging the BJP's border security narrative. Banerjee reiterated the need for a stronger response from the Indian government as communal tensions rose following developments in Bangladesh.

