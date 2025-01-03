Political Turmoil in South Korea: Impeached President Standoff

In a dramatic development within South Korea's ongoing political crisis, investigators faced a nearly six-hour standoff with the presidential security service as they attempted to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. This incident marks the latest escalation in a conflict that has led to two presidential impeachments within just one month.

The anti-corruption agency was forced to withdraw its investigators from Yoon's official residence due to security concerns after they were barred entry by the presidential guard. The agency expressed 'serious regret' over President Yoon's refusal to comply with legal procedures.

Despite the setback, the agency has vowed to reconsider its options moving forward, with the detention warrant against Yoon remaining valid for another week. The incident underscores a period of political paralysis and uncertainty gripping the nation.

