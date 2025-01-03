Left Menu

India firmly dismissed recent reports by the Washington Post alleging its involvement in an impeachment plot in the Maldives and illicit actions in Pakistan. India's Ministry of External Affairs rebutted these claims, criticizing the newspaper's credibility and suggesting a history of hostility towards India.

Updated: 03-01-2025 17:45 IST
India Rejects Washington Post Claims in Diplomatic Tension with Maldives and Pakistan
  • India

India has sharply criticized two recent Washington Post reports alleging its involvement in a political plot in the Maldives and covert operations in Pakistan. According to the reports, New Delhi was linked to attempts at impeaching Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and targeting terror elements in Pakistan.

Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson from the Ministry of External Affairs, dismissed these claims, accusing the newspaper of maintaining a 'compulsive hostility' towards India. The reports rely on unnamed sources and allege actions meant to destabilize political and security landscapes.

Jaiswal questioned the credibility of the Washington Post, emphasizing the importance of discerning the newspaper's pattern of reporting against India. The situation remains tense as past comments from figures like Hillary Clinton underline longstanding geopolitical complexities.

