India Rejects Washington Post Claims in Diplomatic Tension with Maldives and Pakistan
India firmly dismissed recent reports by the Washington Post alleging its involvement in an impeachment plot in the Maldives and illicit actions in Pakistan. India's Ministry of External Affairs rebutted these claims, criticizing the newspaper's credibility and suggesting a history of hostility towards India.
- Country:
- India
India has sharply criticized two recent Washington Post reports alleging its involvement in a political plot in the Maldives and covert operations in Pakistan. According to the reports, New Delhi was linked to attempts at impeaching Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and targeting terror elements in Pakistan.
Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson from the Ministry of External Affairs, dismissed these claims, accusing the newspaper of maintaining a 'compulsive hostility' towards India. The reports rely on unnamed sources and allege actions meant to destabilize political and security landscapes.
Jaiswal questioned the credibility of the Washington Post, emphasizing the importance of discerning the newspaper's pattern of reporting against India. The situation remains tense as past comments from figures like Hillary Clinton underline longstanding geopolitical complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Five Terrorists Neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir Encounter
Pakistani Security Forces' Decisive Strikes: A Surge in Counter-Terrorism Efforts
South Korea's Political Tumult: Martial Law, Impeachment, and Unfolding Investigations
RS deputy chairman Harivansh dismisses opposition's impeachment notice seeking removal of chairman: Sources.
Impeachment Attempt: A Flawed Political Strategy Against VP Dhankhar