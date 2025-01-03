India has sharply criticized two recent Washington Post reports alleging its involvement in a political plot in the Maldives and covert operations in Pakistan. According to the reports, New Delhi was linked to attempts at impeaching Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and targeting terror elements in Pakistan.

Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson from the Ministry of External Affairs, dismissed these claims, accusing the newspaper of maintaining a 'compulsive hostility' towards India. The reports rely on unnamed sources and allege actions meant to destabilize political and security landscapes.

Jaiswal questioned the credibility of the Washington Post, emphasizing the importance of discerning the newspaper's pattern of reporting against India. The situation remains tense as past comments from figures like Hillary Clinton underline longstanding geopolitical complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)