Alka Lamba Challenges AAP and BJP: Congress Offers a Clear Alternative

With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, Congress candidate Alka Lamba criticized both AAP and BJP, positioning her party as the sole alternative for issues like pollution and governance. She highlighted Congress's achievements and its roadmap for pollution control, while calling out AAP's leadership and anti-incumbency sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:34 IST
Congress candidate Alka Lamba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, Congress candidate Alka Lamba has launched a fierce critique against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that Congress stands as the definitive alternative for tackling pressing issues like pollution and governance.

Speaking to ANI, Lamba, contesting against Chief Minister candidate Atishi from Kalkaji, outlined her party's successful initiatives in states like Karnataka and Telangana as proof of their capability to deliver results. She emphasized past achievements under Congress leadership in Delhi, such as infrastructure improvements, and claimed the party has a concrete plan to combat soaring pollution levels.

Lamba accused AAP's leadership of offering only temporary solutions, criticizing Arvind Kejriwal for derogatorily labeling the current Chief Minister as 'temporary'. The political climate intensifies as the Congress, AAP, and BJP gear up for a fierce electoral battle in February's anticipated elections, challenging each other's records and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

