Parvesh Verma Challenges Kejriwal Over Development in Delhi
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma criticizes Arvind Kejriwal for neglecting development in New Delhi. Verma accuses Kejriwal of failing to address housing, pollution, and Covid issues. He pledges to prioritize progress if elected. The upcoming Delhi election features key players from AAP, BJP, and Congress.
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, on Saturday, launched a fierce attack on AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of ignoring development in the New Delhi assembly constituency. Verma alleged that Kejriwal has not provided a single house in 11 years and has deceived Delhi's populace after securing their votes.
Speaking to ANI, Verma expressed confidence in defeating Kejriwal in the upcoming elections and suggested that Kejriwal might retreat from the New Delhi seat following his anticipated loss. He condemned the current administration for its lack of progress in the constituency and prioritized development if elected.
The former MP and son of ex-Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma will be contending against Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit in a high-stakes three-cornered battle. Verma also criticized Kejriwal for his handling of critical issues like housing, pollution, and the Covid crisis, and vowed transformative change under BJP's leadership.
