Left Menu

Political Turmoil: The Controversial Murder Case in Malda

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has alleged a conspiracy behind the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Dulal Sarkar in Malda, calling for a court-monitored probe. Though police have arrested five individuals, Adhikari doubts their capability under Mamata Banerjee's rule. TMC dismisses politicization claims, stressing ongoing police work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:48 IST
Political Turmoil: The Controversial Murder Case in Malda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that the murder of veteran Trinamool Congress leader Dulal Sarkar in Malda district is part of a complex conspiracy. Adhikari called for a court-monitored investigation by a central agency to ensure justice and transparency in the probe.

Adhikari, who was a colleague of the slain councillor for many years, expressed skepticism over the police's ability to uncover the full truth despite directives from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest all those involved in the crime. He reiterated that a court-supervised inquiry is necessary for an impartial outcome.

In response, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asserted that the police were thoroughly investigating the murder, as per the CM's instructions, without political bias. The authorities have already arrested five suspects, identified as Sameer Akhtar and Mohammad Abdul Gani from Bihar's Katihar district, and Tinku Ghosh, Abhijeet Ghosh, and Amit Raja from Malda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025