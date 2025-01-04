Political Turmoil: The Controversial Murder Case in Malda

Senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that the murder of veteran Trinamool Congress leader Dulal Sarkar in Malda district is part of a complex conspiracy. Adhikari called for a court-monitored investigation by a central agency to ensure justice and transparency in the probe.

Adhikari, who was a colleague of the slain councillor for many years, expressed skepticism over the police's ability to uncover the full truth despite directives from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest all those involved in the crime. He reiterated that a court-supervised inquiry is necessary for an impartial outcome.

In response, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asserted that the police were thoroughly investigating the murder, as per the CM's instructions, without political bias. The authorities have already arrested five suspects, identified as Sameer Akhtar and Mohammad Abdul Gani from Bihar's Katihar district, and Tinku Ghosh, Abhijeet Ghosh, and Amit Raja from Malda.

(With inputs from agencies.)