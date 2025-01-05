Left Menu

South Korea in Tumult: The Fall of President Yoon

Protests and legal turmoil surround South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol following his impeachment and attempt to declare martial law. As anti-corruption efforts to detain Yoon unfold amidst intense security measures, the nation's political stability hangs in the balance. The Constitutional Court will decide Yoon's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-01-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 09:52 IST
President Yoon
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a week marked by political upheaval, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol finds himself at the center of a legal and social storm. Following his impeachment, hundreds rallied overnight, braving freezing temperatures, to demand his removal and arrest.

The situation escalated as anti-corruption authorities, determined to execute a detention warrant against Yoon for his short-lived martial law decree, faced resistance from presidential security forces. Attempts to access Yoon's residence in Seoul ended in scuffles and a tense standoff that lasted several hours.

As Yoon's powers remain suspended, the Constitutional Court deliberates on his impeachment. The coming days are crucial, with the nation's attention firmly fixed on whether Yoon will be formally removed from office or reinstated, setting the stage for further political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

