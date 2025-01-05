South Korea in Tumult: The Fall of President Yoon

In a week marked by political upheaval, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol finds himself at the center of a legal and social storm. Following his impeachment, hundreds rallied overnight, braving freezing temperatures, to demand his removal and arrest.

The situation escalated as anti-corruption authorities, determined to execute a detention warrant against Yoon for his short-lived martial law decree, faced resistance from presidential security forces. Attempts to access Yoon's residence in Seoul ended in scuffles and a tense standoff that lasted several hours.

As Yoon's powers remain suspended, the Constitutional Court deliberates on his impeachment. The coming days are crucial, with the nation's attention firmly fixed on whether Yoon will be formally removed from office or reinstated, setting the stage for further political drama.

