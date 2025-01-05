Left Menu

Political Storm: Assam Congress vs. Assembly Speaker

The Assam Congress's plea to disqualify suspended MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed has been dismissed by the assembly Speaker. State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah criticized the decision, calling it 'politically incapable.' The party plans to challenge the Speaker's move in higher courts, claiming Ahmed had violated party discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:43 IST
In a significant political development, the Assam Congress's efforts to disqualify its suspended MLA, Sherman Ali Ahmed, have faced a setback. The assembly Speaker has rejected their petition, prompting criticism from Congress leaders.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah lambasted the Speaker's decision, labeling it as 'politically incapable' and expressing concerns over its potential repercussions for the BJP. Ahmed, who was suspended for allegedly denigrating the Assam Agitation and its martyrs, was arrested before his suspension due to 'provocative' remarks.

Undeterred, Congress vows to pursue the matter in higher judiciary circles. The party had previously sought Ahmed's disqualification for anti-party activities, filing complaints with the Speaker in both 2022 and this year. With the Gauhati High Court recently issuing notices related to this issue, the political stakes are mounting in Assam.

