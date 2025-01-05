Political Storm: Assam Congress vs. Assembly Speaker

In a significant political development, the Assam Congress's efforts to disqualify its suspended MLA, Sherman Ali Ahmed, have faced a setback. The assembly Speaker has rejected their petition, prompting criticism from Congress leaders.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah lambasted the Speaker's decision, labeling it as 'politically incapable' and expressing concerns over its potential repercussions for the BJP. Ahmed, who was suspended for allegedly denigrating the Assam Agitation and its martyrs, was arrested before his suspension due to 'provocative' remarks.

Undeterred, Congress vows to pursue the matter in higher judiciary circles. The party had previously sought Ahmed's disqualification for anti-party activities, filing complaints with the Speaker in both 2022 and this year. With the Gauhati High Court recently issuing notices related to this issue, the political stakes are mounting in Assam.

