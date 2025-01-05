Giorgia Meloni's Unplanned Florida Rendezvous with Donald Trump

In a surprising diplomatic move, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni traveled to Florida for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration on January 20. The visit is seen as a strategic effort to strengthen ties with the upcoming U.S. administration.

As Meloni arrived at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, she was met with applause, and Trump praised her leadership in Europe. Meloni, a key conservative figure in Italy who has led a stable right-wing coalition since 2022, shares a strong potential partnership with Trump. Their collaboration is underscored by her connection with Trump ally Elon Musk.

During the visit, undisclosed talks were expected to cover a range of issues, including Russia's conflict in Ukraine, trade, and the detention of an Italian journalist in Tehran. Meloni will soon meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Rome, further cementing Italy's role as a diplomatic bridge between the EU and the USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)