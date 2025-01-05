Left Menu

Political Controversy Ignites Over Comments on Priyanka Gandhi

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri sparked controversy by comparing roads to Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks, leading to backlash and demands for an apology from Congress. The comments were deemed misogynistic, igniting political uproar. Bidhuri expressed regret, clarifying his remarks were misunderstood for political reasons.

Political Controversy Ignites Over Comments on Priyanka Gandhi
BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri ignited a political firestorm after making controversial remarks comparing roads to Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks during a campaign rally in Kalkaji.

The Congress swiftly condemned the comments, interpreting them as misogynistic, and demanded an apology from Bidhuri, highlighting the need for respect in political discourse.

Despite initial defiance, Bidhuri expressed regret if his remarks had offended, and cited previous similar comments by other politicians, accusing opponents of using the remarks for political gain.

