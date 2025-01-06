Left Menu

Venezuela's Political Turmoil: Opposition Leader Faces Arrest

Venezuela's National Assembly leader threatens the arrest of opposition leader Edmundo González amid claims he won the last presidential election. González, currently in exile, plans to return and contest his legitimacy against President Maduro, despite the government's heavy control over the nation's institutions and military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 06-01-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 00:26 IST
Venezuela's Political Turmoil: Opposition Leader Faces Arrest
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a dramatic escalation of Venezuela's political tension, the government has doubled down on its efforts to arrest opposition leader Edmundo González. The situation unfolded Sunday with a threat issued through a ruling party-controlled congress, reinforcing tensions between the ruling party and opposition factions.

National Assembly leader Jorge Rodriguez, speaking without directly naming González, announced that the body would seek the immediate arrest of the retired diplomat should he re-enter the country. The warrant, tied to an election-related investigation, has forced González into exile in Spain since September.

Despite being abroad, González asserts he won the last election and has vowed to return to take office, challenging President Nicolás Maduro's hold on power. The controversial election, which many international bodies deemed opaque, has brought global scrutiny and condemnation, with allegations of electoral misconduct casting doubt over Venezuela's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025