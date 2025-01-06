Venezuela's Political Turmoil: Opposition Leader Faces Arrest

In a dramatic escalation of Venezuela's political tension, the government has doubled down on its efforts to arrest opposition leader Edmundo González. The situation unfolded Sunday with a threat issued through a ruling party-controlled congress, reinforcing tensions between the ruling party and opposition factions.

National Assembly leader Jorge Rodriguez, speaking without directly naming González, announced that the body would seek the immediate arrest of the retired diplomat should he re-enter the country. The warrant, tied to an election-related investigation, has forced González into exile in Spain since September.

Despite being abroad, González asserts he won the last election and has vowed to return to take office, challenging President Nicolás Maduro's hold on power. The controversial election, which many international bodies deemed opaque, has brought global scrutiny and condemnation, with allegations of electoral misconduct casting doubt over Venezuela's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)