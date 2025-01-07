Patriarch Kirill of Russia's Orthodox Church, standing beside Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, boldly criticized the West during a Christmas celebration on January 7, according to the Julian calendar. Kirill argued that the Western world detests Russia and its distinct path of development, which he deemed as more civilized.

As an avid supporter of Russia's campaign in Ukraine, Kirill conducted a ceremony blessing icons and crosses destined for soldiers embroiled in the conflict. The items are to be inscribed with President Putin's initials, as reported by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Kirill emphasized that Russia's challenge to global powers arises from offering a unique development model rather than military might.

At Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral, Kirill accused the West of undergoing a moral collapse, contrasting it with Russia's fusion of science, culture, education, and faith. He stated, "They hate us because we are offering a different, alternative path." Meanwhile, President Putin commended the church for reinforcing family structures and moral values.

(With inputs from agencies.)